Clipstone drink-driver crashed into parked cars with ‘alarming’ level of alcohol
Ben Gregory was released from a VW Fox by firefighters after it rolled on to its side, on Bluebell Wood Lane, just after midnight on December 17, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.
A breath test revealed he had 106 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
He said he didn't know how the accident happened, but neither he, nor his passengers, were injured.
He said he started drinking with workmates at 2.30pm but the taxi they ordered never showed up and there was no other way of getting home.
Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Gregory, who has no previous convictions and a full clean driving licence, deserved full credit for his guilty plea.
In a letter to the court he said : "I am deeply ashamed and disgusted by my actions. I understand how wrong I was to drive under the influence of alcohol.
“Moving forward I am making positive changes to my life"
He said he was suffering from burn-out and apologised to his family and employers.
Gregory, 32, of Brocklehurst Drive, Edwinstowe, admitted drink-driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
The presiding magistrate said: "It's alarming how much drink was in your system and we accept your contrition today."
He was fined £833 and ordered to pay a £333 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 25 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the disqualification by a quarter.