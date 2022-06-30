Nottingham Crown Court heard Lewis Wilson was stopped on Forest Road, Mansfield, on January 12, 2020, when a search revealed 28.3 grams of cannabis in different containers.
Adam White, prosecuting, said a further search of his home uncovered a further 3.5g, along with digital scales and phone messages to and from customers.
In total cannabis worth £300 was seized, but the cash officers found came from a legitimate source.
Wilson, aged 27, of Church Road, Clipstone, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
Judge Stuart Rafferty QC told Andrew Malloy, mitigating: "The less said about your client's beliefs about the law the better. I intend to follow the recommendations made in the pre-sentence report."
He told Wilson: “There are some people who share your views that law is an ass and that cannabis should be legalised.
“If you had sat here for as long as I have, you might think differently.
“Cannabis over the years has become increasingly strong and its capability of making people mentally-ill has become that much greater.
“You are not a stupid person. You have seen yourself what alcohol and class A drugs can do.
“I urge you to consider the downside of cannabis too. You're entirely entitled to your views. You will forgive me if I disagree.”
Judge Rafferty handed Wilson imposed a 12-month community order, with 120 hours of unpaid work, and ordered him to pay a surcharge.