Clipstone blackmailer tried to extort £320 to replace a damaged cooker

A Clipstone blackmailer who tried to extort £320 to replace a damaged cooker by threatening to expose an alleged affair has been threatened with prison, a court has heard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jacquelyn Moore contacted her victim with a social media profile called "Your Biggest Nightmare X" and claimed she had photographic evidence of the affair, on January 22, said prosecutor Daniel Church.

"Tell your slag of a mate she owes me £320 for a brand new cooker," Moore said. "I will come after every single one of her mates until I get what she owes for the damage she caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I am such a psycho b**** aren't I? That's what I am being branded as so I might as well be one."

Nottingham Crown Court.

When she was interviewed by the police, Moore, aged 27, admitted sending the messages but claimed "they were reasonable and not threatening in nature”.

In a statement, her victim said the messages "triggered a lot of past traumas", left her "worried about losing everything," and caused her to lose weight due to stress.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Moore has one previous conviction for witness intimidation dating back to 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore disputed some of the details of the prosecution case as she sat in the dock on Tuesday.

Digby Johnson, mitigating, said a psychiatric report had diagnosed a borderline personality disorder.

He said at the time Moore was “at a very low ebb” which was exacerbated by “the messy breakdown of a relationship”.

“She is engaged in a new relationship and seems to have moved on,” he said. “She has greater understanding of when problems can arise. She is happy to take on board counselling and support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Adrian Reynolds told her: “There is plenty of good in you but for a variety of reasons I don't think you are very good at dealing with conflict."

He said that blackmail is an offence that “varies enormously and this is clearly at the lower end”, but it did cross the custody threshold.

Moore, of Bramble Close, Clipstone, pleaded guilty to blackmail in August after initially denying the charge.