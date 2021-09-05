CCTV spots alleged knife man in Mansfield town centre

CCTV operators spotted a suspect believed to be in possession of a knife in Toothill Lane just before 7.30pm yesterday (Saturday, September 4).

Nottinghamshire Police said officers quickly responded to the report and detained a man for a stop and search.

It led to a knife being recovered and a suspect being arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was allegedly spotted with a knife on Toothill Lane, Mansfield. Image: Google.

Simon Ward, 47, of no fixed address, has since been charged with possession of a knife in a public place and possession of cannabis and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Chief Inspector Chris Sullivan, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While knife crime has reduced significantly in Nottinghamshire we remain committed to driving it down even further and removing dangerous weapons from our streets.

“The consequences of carrying a knife can be devastating which is why Nottinghamshire Police continues to work tirelessly every day to tackle the issue as well as focusing on preventative work with partners to steer young people away from knife crime in the first place.

“As part of our relentless work to combat this crime type the force has two dedicated knife crime teams which are continuing to make an impact by clamping down on weapon-enabled crime and preventing potentially dangerous weapons being used to inflict violence.