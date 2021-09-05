A dozen men involved in street knife fight in Nottinghamshire village

Officers were called to Bentinck Close, Boughton, near Ollerton, shortly after 7pm on Friday after witnesses reported a disturbance involving more than a dozen men.

The arrested men, aged 25 and 19, were detained shortly afterwards on suspicion of affray and remain in police custody.

A knife was recovered from the scene and investigations continue.

No injuries were reported.

Detective Inspector Gayle Hart, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a significant incident of disorder and officers were very quickly on the scene.

“We are continuing our enquires as we work to understand what happened during this incident and would like to speak to any additional witnesses who have not yet come forward.

“We will not tolerate this kind of violent disorder.”