CCTV showed Mansfield man hit his wife after he claimed she tripped and fell

A boozed-up Mansfield man who hit his wife then claimed she tripped and fell was caught out when CCTV of the assault was later checked by police.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 18th May 2023, 17:24 BST- 1 min read

David Wileman had tissues in his hand and his wife's face was covered in blood, when an officer approached them, on November 9, said prosecutor Lynette Holland.

He said they had been drinking after attending a funeral, and she stumbled, fell, and hit her face.

His wife and her mother both agreed that was what happened. But when CCTV was reviewed "it was clear he hit her and she fell to the floor."

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
The court heard they were both "heavily intoxicated at the time" and his wife stumbles a lot after suffering a stroke.

Wileman, aged 50, was arrested and charged with assault. His wife didn't support the prosecution.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said he deserved credit for his early guilty plea, and both Wileman, and his wife, confirmed this was the first time violence had happened.

He said the defendant experienced a "gross memory malfunction" when speaking to the officer.

Wileman, of Otter Way, Mansfield, admitted assault, on April 26. Sentencing was adjourned for probation reports until Thursday at Mansfield.

District Judge Gillian Young told him police believed his wife was unconscious for at least a minute. But they couldn’t say if it was because of being struck, or because she was drunk, or her health issues.

She noted he has been out of trouble for a long time and provides support for his wife.

He received a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days. He was fined £300 with a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

