CCTV images released as police investigation launched into bag theft
ROfficers were called to Station Road, Langley Mill, on Tuesday, August 22, just before 1.30pm, following a report a man’s bag had been taken.
The victim, a man in his thirties, was walking down the street when he was approached and had his bag taken.
Police would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image, as officers believe he may have important information about the incident as it is believed he was in the area around the same time.
Anyone who knows the person in the picture, saw anything suspicious around the time of the incident or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact the force, quoting reference number 23*521767.