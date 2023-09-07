Watch more videos on Shots!

ROfficers were called to Station Road, Langley Mill, on Tuesday, August 22, just before 1.30pm, following a report a man’s bag had been taken.

The victim, a man in his thirties, was walking down the street when he was approached and had his bag taken.

Police would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image as he may have important information about the incident as it is believed he was in the area around the same time. (Photo by: Derbyshire Police)

