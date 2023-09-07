News you can trust since 1952
CCTV images released as police investigation launched into bag theft

Officers are appealing for a man to contact the force in connection with the theft of a bag as he may have important information.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 7th Sep 2023, 09:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 09:01 BST
ROfficers were called to Station Road, Langley Mill, on Tuesday, August 22, just before 1.30pm, following a report a man’s bag had been taken.

The victim, a man in his thirties, was walking down the street when he was approached and had his bag taken.

Police would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image as he may have important information about the incident as it is believed he was in the area around the same time. (Photo by: Derbyshire Police)Police would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image as he may have important information about the incident as it is believed he was in the area around the same time. (Photo by: Derbyshire Police)
Police would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image, as officers believe he may have important information about the incident as it is believed he was in the area around the same time.

Anyone who knows the person in the picture, saw anything suspicious around the time of the incident or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact the force, quoting reference number 23*521767.