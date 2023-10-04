News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

CCTV appeal after wallet stolen from Mansfield gym

Police investigating the theft of a wallet from a Mansfield gym changing room have released an image of a man they would like to speak with.
By John Smith
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 11:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The victim was working out at the gym in Portland Street at around 1pm on August 11 when the item was taken from his locker.

Officers believe the man pictured in this CCTV image may be able to help them with their enquiries and have appealed for help in tracing him.

Read More
Sutton drug dealer jailed after police intercept suspicious delivery
Police want to speak to this man in connection with a stolen wallet incident at a Mansfield gym. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice want to speak to this man in connection with a stolen wallet incident at a Mansfield gym. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Police want to speak to this man in connection with a stolen wallet incident at a Mansfield gym. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PC Michael Fearn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We believe the man pictured in this footage has vital information that will help us with our investigation.

“If you know who this is – or even if this is you – please get in contact as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 502 of 11 August 2023.