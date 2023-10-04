CCTV appeal after wallet stolen from Mansfield gym
The victim was working out at the gym in Portland Street at around 1pm on August 11 when the item was taken from his locker.
Officers believe the man pictured in this CCTV image may be able to help them with their enquiries and have appealed for help in tracing him.
PC Michael Fearn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We believe the man pictured in this footage has vital information that will help us with our investigation.
“If you know who this is – or even if this is you – please get in contact as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 502 of 11 August 2023.