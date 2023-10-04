Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The victim was working out at the gym in Portland Street at around 1pm on August 11 when the item was taken from his locker.

Officers believe the man pictured in this CCTV image may be able to help them with their enquiries and have appealed for help in tracing him.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a stolen wallet incident at a Mansfield gym. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

PC Michael Fearn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We believe the man pictured in this footage has vital information that will help us with our investigation.

“If you know who this is – or even if this is you – please get in contact as soon as possible.”