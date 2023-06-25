News you can trust since 1952
CCTV appeal after two cars stolen in Sutton burglary

Detectives investigating a burglary have released CCTV images of two men they are keen to speak to.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 25th Jun 2023, 19:28 BST

Investigating officers believe the men may have crucial information about the burglary, which saw two cars stolen from outside a home on Bathwood Drive.

A Mercedes and a Fiat were stolen after intruders entered the house in the early hours of June 11 and took the car keys, as well as a purse, cash, laptop, watches, bank cards and an iPhone.

Nottinghamshire Police have released images of two men they are keen to speak to after two cars were stolen in a burglary in Sutton. Picture: Nottinghamshire PoliceNottinghamshire Police have released images of two men they are keen to speak to after two cars were stolen in a burglary in Sutton. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police
Investigator Nikki Wiley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have been pursuing numerous lines of inquiry since this crime took place and are keen to hear from members of the public who may have information that could lead us to identifying the men in the CCTV images.

“We believe they could have information which will help our inquiries.”

Anyone who recognises either of the men is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident number 159 of June 11, 2023, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Nottinghamshire Police are keen to trace this man. Picture: Nottinghamshire PoliceNottinghamshire Police are keen to trace this man. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police
Detectives believe this man may have crucial information which could help their inquiries. Picture: Nottinghamshire PoliceDetectives believe this man may have crucial information which could help their inquiries. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police
