CCTV appeal after handbag theft from Mansfield bus

Officers have issued an image of a man they would like to speak with after a woman’s handbag was reported stolen.

The burgundy coloured bag was taken from the number 12 bus as it headed to Mansfield Bus Station on the afternoon of Thursday, February 6.

The bag, which was inadvertently left behind by its owner, is said to have contained cash, a bracelet, makeup and various other items.

It was later found abandoned near Meden Vale Methodist Church with its contents missing.

Officers believe the man pictured in these images may have vital information and have asked him to come forward.

PC Chris Clayton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an upsetting incident for the victim who has sustained a significant personal loss as a result of this theft.

“We believe the person pictured in this image can help us with our investigation and urge him or anyone who knows him to come forward without delay.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 472 of 6 February 2025.