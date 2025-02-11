Union calls on council to take urgent action over Mansfield bus station safety concerns

Workers have raised the alarm about antisocial behaviour at Mansfield Bus Station, says the GMB union.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GMB union has called on Nottinghamshire Council to take urgent action over safety concerns at Mansfield Bus Station.

Representing ticketing, cleaning and security staff at the station, GMB has raised the alarm after workers reported an increase in anti-social behaviour at the terminal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Union representatives are reporting that complaints have doubled in the last year.

Mansfield Bus Station.

Colin Whyatt, GMB organiser, said: “Antisocial behaviour and the council’s unwillingness to act is making Mansfield bus station a worryingly unsafe place to work.

“Now the union has been forced to take matters into their own hands and raise the alarm.

“We’ve been on site this week already, introducing worried workers to Mansfield’s MP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've contacted Nottinghamshire's Police and Crime Commissioner who is aware of the issue and raising it with enforcement teams locally.

“Meanwhile the Conservatives at County Hall refuse to take ownership of the problem and support the improvement of dated CCTV and lighting at the site.”

Coun Neil Clarke MBE, cabinet member for transport and environment at Nottinghamshire Council, said: “We take the safety of all our employees very seriously.

“More than four million bus passengers use Mansfield bus station each year and we work closely with trade unions, Nottinghamshire Police, Mansfield Council and other local partners to prevent antisocial behaviour, and where it does occur, we work together to investigate this and prevent its recurrence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The internal lighting at Mansfield Bus Station has recently been upgraded to LED lighting and we continue to service the CCTV system as part of the planned maintenance schedule.

“As part of our capital replacement programme we are looking to make further improvements to the CCTV system at the bus station.

“We will work closely with all partners to ensure that all of our bus stations continue to be a safe transport hubs for all passengers across Nottinghamshire.”