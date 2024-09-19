CCTV appeal after gold bracelets worth thousands stolen in Mansfield
The gold bracelets were stolen from a shop in West Gate at around 1.20pm on Monday, September 9.
Officers believe the men pictured in these images can help with their inquiries.
PCSO James Mackenzie, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This theft has had a significant impact on a local business and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry in order to track down the people responsible.
“As part of our investigation we would like to identify these two men, who we believe have vital information about this incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 305 of 9 September 2024. Information can also be given via Crimewatch.