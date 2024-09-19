‘About time’ – Mansfield councillors welcome legal action over Clapham flat problems

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield councillors have backed the elected mayor’s decision to launch legal action over fire defects in a London council property.

The authority bought a 40-flat apartment block on Bedford Road in Clapham, in 2017 – shortly before serious fire safety risks were discovered inside it.

Elected Mayor Andy Abrahams (Lab) recently approved legal action to recover the costs of fixing them, which is expected to amount to nearly £20m.

Nearly all members backed the decision at a full council meeting on Tuesday, September 17.

The apartment building at 50-52 Bedford Road, Clapham, is owned by Mansfield District Council

The target of the legal action isn’t named in the public report, and the building’s developer Oakapple has gone into voluntary liquidation.

Mr Abrahams said he had to take action urgently rather than going through a lengthy debate process.

He said: “Most of the manoeuvres around legal decisions are extremely sensitive. You can’t discuss them in open council to give people you’re trying bring to account ammunition for defence.

“We didn’t proceed until we were totally confident and had looked at every angle.

“New legislation has given us increased chance of success and hopefully getting proper compensation.

“It’s good to move at speed and catch your opponents on the wrong foot.”

He warned the process may take time, saying: “I believe we’ll get success – but it won’t be tomorrow.”

Coun Andre Camilleri (Con) was the only member not to support the decision, saying it should have come to council first.

Coun Paul Henshaw (Lab) said: “Let’s support this decision and do what’s best for council.

“I don’t understand why we needed special meeting when the Mayor can do that in the council’s best interests.”

Coun June Stendall (Ind) said: “It’s been tricky to get to the point we’re at today, and it’s about time.”

The Labour-run local authority has been funding the temporary accommodation of the Clapham residents since they left the building in March 2023.

The safety issues were identified inside the walls which mean a fire would be difficult to contain and could spread quickly.

Repair work will require walls, floors and ceilings to be ripped out so the building can be rebuilt internally.

A council report says: “The council have engaged an external legal advisor who has advised that the council may be able to take legal action against others.

“To enable the council to seek to recover its costs in respect of undertaking the remediation works at the property, both those incurred to date and those that will be incurred in the future until the works are complete, it is recommended that the council pursues legal action.”