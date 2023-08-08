The family were found by a concerned member of the public, who kept them safe until the RSPCA was able to rescue them and take them to a nearby vet for treatment.

The kittens were thought to be just more than a week old. Sadly, one was so poorly that vets decided the kindest thing was to put it to sleep to prevent them suffering further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other kittens and mum remain at the vets for treatment, while the RSPCA looks to find space at one of its centres or with a foster carer.

The mother and kittens were taped up in a crisp box and dumped on the outskirts of Worksop

The incident comes as the RSPCA launches its Cancel Out Cruelty fundraising campaign which calls on the public to help support our frontline teams so they can save more animals during the busy summer months.

Animal rescue officer Daniel Holman said: “This lovely friendly new mum and her kittens were callously dumped in a Skip crisp box wrapped in gaffer tape in the middle of a lane near a tree.

“Thankfully a member of the public found them and kept them safe until we were able to take them to a vet for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know it is a challenging time for pet owners at the moment especially with the cost-of-living crisis, but abandoning your pet is never the answer – there is no guarantee they will be found.

“We are in the midst of an animal welfare crisis and with so many animals being abandoned our centres are full.

“This sad case highlights why we’ve launched our Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, to raise funds to help our frontline rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty.

“The RSPCA’s frontline rescuers, volunteers and a network of branches are working tirelessly to save animals this summer but we can't do it alone. Please help cancel out cruelty, visit rspca.org.uk/cancel.”