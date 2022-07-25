Are you happy with your GP practice?

GP patient survey: the best surgeries in Mansfield and Ashfield - as rated by patients

Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries has slumped considerably in the past year across England, results of an official NHS survey show.

By Lucy Roberts
Monday, 25th July 2022, 2:58 pm

In light of this, the study has revealed the best-rated surgeries in Mansfield and Ashfield.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 72% said they had a good overall experience, down from 83% last year and 82% the year before.

A spokesperson for Ipsos said: “During the pandemic, public attitudes towards the NHS were very positive, and there was some evidence of ‘gratitude bias’ with patients adjusting expectations about care at a time when the NHS was under pressure.

“However, in the latest results, satisfaction with primary care has fallen significantly.”

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between January 10 and April 11 this year. Just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29% response rate.

Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in Mansfield and Ashfield, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either very good or fairly good.

1. Woodlands Medical Practice, Bluebell Wood Way, Sutton-in-Ashfield

88% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as very good or fairly good.

2. Hill View Surgery, Kirklington Road, Rainworth

86% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as very good or fairly good.

3. Kirkby Health Centre, Low Moor Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield

85% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as very good or fairly good.

4. St Peters Medical Practice, Chaucer House, Mansfield

85% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as very good or fairly good.

