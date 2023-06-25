It comes after a driver was stopped and found not to be covered.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said: “A driver was stopped in Shirebrook and after checks were done, the driver was found to have no insurance.

Police officers in Shirebrook seized a vehicle after the driver was found to have no insurance. Picture: Derbyshire Police

“The vehicle has been seized and the driver reported for the offence of driving with no insurance.