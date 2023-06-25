News you can trust since 1952
Car seized in Shirebrook after driver caught with no insurance

Police in Shirebrook have warned motorists of the consquences of having no insurance.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 25th Jun 2023, 21:18 BST- 1 min read

It comes after a driver was stopped and found not to be covered.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said: “A driver was stopped in Shirebrook and after checks were done, the driver was found to have no insurance.

Police officers in Shirebrook seized a vehicle after the driver was found to have no insurance. Picture: Derbyshire PolicePolice officers in Shirebrook seized a vehicle after the driver was found to have no insurance. Picture: Derbyshire Police
“The vehicle has been seized and the driver reported for the offence of driving with no insurance.

“Remember, no insurance means no car and six points on your licence if we find you.”