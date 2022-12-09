Cannabis worth more than £900k seized from Ashfield warehouse
More than 1,000 cannabis plants – with an estimated value of more than £900,000 – have been seized from an industrial unit in Sutton.
Police were called after the “extremely large cannabis grow” was discovered by a letting team.
A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield team said: “The Mansfield Operation Reacher Team subsequently dismantled the grow and seized a total of 1007 plants with an estimated value more than £900,000 from multiple rooms and the electricity being bypassed which was made safe.
“The Mansfield Reacher Team would like to reassure members of the public that action will be taken to disrupt criminal activity to ensure that you and your property is safe.”
It follows similar discovered in Sutton over recent days.
A 22-year-old was arrested on December 2 after being found hiding in a loft in a property on Dalestorth Road, where officers from the Ashfield Operation Reacher team had found a grow featuring 360 plants with an estimated street value of £270,000.
And hundreds of cannabis plants were recovered after police carried out raids on four homes in Sutton.
Officers carried out intelligence-led warrants at three properties on St Michael’s Street and another on Co-Operative Street, Stanton Hill, on November 24.
The spokesman said: “If you have any information about illegal vehicles or possible cannabis grows in your area, then please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
“Alternatively, you can contact the Mansfield Operation Reacher team via email, at [email protected]”
The Ashfield team can be contacted at at [email protected]