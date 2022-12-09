Police were called after the “extremely large cannabis grow” was discovered by a letting team.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield team said: “The Mansfield Operation Reacher Team subsequently dismantled the grow and seized a total of 1007 plants with an estimated value more than £900,000 from multiple rooms and the electricity being bypassed which was made safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Mansfield Reacher Team would like to reassure members of the public that action will be taken to disrupt criminal activity to ensure that you and your property is safe.”

Some 1,007 cannabis plants were discovered in the Sutton industrial unit.

It follows similar discovered in Sutton over recent days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And hundreds of cannabis plants were recovered after police carried out raids on four homes in Sutton.

Officers carried out intelligence-led warrants at three properties on St Michael’s Street and another on Co-Operative Street, Stanton Hill, on November 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the plants discovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman said: “If you have any information about illegal vehicles or possible cannabis grows in your area, then please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“Alternatively, you can contact the Mansfield Operation Reacher team via email, at [email protected]”

Advertisement Hide Ad