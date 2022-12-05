The grow – featuring 360 plants with an estimated street value of £270,000 – was discovered at a home on Dalestorth Road.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team made the discovery.

A 22-year-old man, found hiding in the attic, was arrested at the scene.

A police team spokesman said: “Cannabis grows of this magnitude create huge safety concerns within our community.

“Shoddy wiring when bypassing the electrics and the overloading of sockets have the potential to cause large house fires which could have devastating effects.”

Anyone with information about cannabis grows in Ashfield is urged to contact the Operation Reacher team on 101, or by email at [email protected]

