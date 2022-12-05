News you can trust since 1952
Cannabis worth £270k seized from Sutton house

Hundreds of cannabis plants with a street value of more than quarter-of-a-million pounds have been seized from a property in Sutton.

By Jon Ball
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The grow – featuring 360 plants with an estimated street value of £270,000 – was discovered at a home on Dalestorth Road.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team made the discovery.

A 22-year-old man, found hiding in the attic, was arrested at the scene.

A 360-plant cannabis grow with an estimated street value of £270,000 was discovered.

A police team spokesman said: “Cannabis grows of this magnitude create huge safety concerns within our community.

“Shoddy wiring when bypassing the electrics and the overloading of sockets have the potential to cause large house fires which could have devastating effects.”

Anyone with information about cannabis grows in Ashfield is urged to contact the Operation Reacher team on 101, or by email at [email protected]

Police said shoddy wiring when bypassing the electrics at cannabis grows have the potential to cause large house fires.