Cannabis sweets for sale to children seized

Police said on Friday, July 15, they were seized during a drugs warrant at an address in Bolsover, along with ‘a large quantity’ of class A and B drugs

Officers from Derbyshire Police’s Bolsover and Clowne safer neighbourhood team, assisted from officers from Shirebrook, executed a section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant, at an address in Bolsover.

One adult male was arrested and taken into custody.

Bolsover and Clowne SNT believe the large haul of cannabis sweets shown in this picture was destined for sale to young people

A team spokesman said: “We have stopped a large quantity of drugs flooding our streets and causing potential harm in our area.”

A Shirebrook team spokesman added: “We believe these ‘sweets’ were destined for the streets and straight to the young people just in time for summer holidays – and by young people, we mean children.