Cannabis sweets for sale to children seized

Police said on Friday, July 15, they were seized during a drugs warrant at an address in Bolsover, along with ‘a large quantity’ of class A and B drugs
Officers from Derbyshire Police’s Bolsover and Clowne safer neighbourhood team, assisted from officers from Shirebrook, executed a section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant, at an address in Bolsover.
One adult male was arrested and taken into custody.
A team spokesman said: “We have stopped a large quantity of drugs flooding our streets and causing potential harm in our area.”
A Shirebrook team spokesman added: “We believe these ‘sweets’ were destined for the streets and straight to the young people just in time for summer holidays – and by young people, we mean children.
“Some great teamwork here with another fantastic outcome for your community.”