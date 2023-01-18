A 24-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B drug after officers forced entry to a flat on Manor Road.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Broxtowe Operation Reacher and Eastwood neighbourhood teams executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at the property, “as part of an ongoing campaign to crack down on drug-related crime and protect the community from the harm caused by the illegal drug trade”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B drug

Insp Mike Ebbins, Broxtowe neighbourhood policing inspector, said: “Proactive focused operations such as this one are evidence of our relentless determination to take action against those making a business from the supply of drugs in our communities.

“We will continue to take positive action to keep people safe by making arrests and seizing drugs which will undoubtedly have a disruptive and negative impact on the activities of drug dealers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will not tolerate this sort of criminality.

“The fight against drug dealing is a priority for Broxtowe due to the issues this brings with it; theft, anti-social behaviour and exploitation of vulnerable people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bags of cannabis, along with cash and mobile phones were seized.

“I’d like to reassure the public we will continue to do everything in our power to make Eastwood a hostile environment for those intent on bringing crime to our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I urge members of the public to join us in our efforts to remove drug dealers from our streets and enable us to take appropriate action by reporting any suspicions they have to us by calling police on 101.”

The arrested man has been released on conditional bail while investigations continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad