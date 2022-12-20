Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Broxtowe Operation Reacher team, supported by neighbourhood policing team colleagues, raided an address on Manor Road.

A man and two women inside were searched while officers also searched rooms in side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of pounds in cash was seized, along with mobile phones and a quantity of cannabis.

Cannabis was seized.

No arrests were made, but further inquiries now being carried out following the raid on December 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Andy Foulds, of the Broxtowe Operation Reacher team, said: “We remain determined to all we can to disrupt drug supply and criminal activity which blights our communities and has such a harmful impact on vulnerable people.

“We know drug supply is often linked to serious organised crime and is also a way of funding other criminal activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This includes the exploitation of vulnerable members of our society who we have a duty to protect.

“I’d like to reassure the local community that we will continue to do all we can to disrupt this sort of criminality, keep people safe and remove harmful drugs from our streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As this latest activity shows, we will use all powers at our disposal to pursue anyone suspected as being involved in drug crime and do everything we can to bring them to justice.”

Anyone who is aware of drug-related activity where they live is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad