“Calculating and predatory” Nottinghamshire child rapist jailed for 16 years

“Calculating and predatory” Christopher Wright raped two young children when he was just a teenager

Christopher Wright, 29, preyed on two young boys at addresses in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire between 10 and 15 years ago - when he was still a boy himself.

His crimes came to light when one of his victims came forward reporting a historic allegation of abuse.

Nottinghamshire Police’s public protection team launched an investigation in summer 2017 - interviewing multiple witnesses.

Wright, formerly of Clay Cross, Chesterfield, denied all accusations but later admitted to one count of rape of a child under the age of 13.

He was later convicted by a jury of four additional counts of the same offence relating to a second victim.

Wright was jailed for 16 years at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday and added to the sex offenders’ register for life.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order that will tightly restrict his activities when he is released.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Detective Constable Kerry Stringfellow led the investigation.

She said: “Wright was a calculating and predatory sex offender who repeatedly took advantage of any situation where he was alone with his victims.

“His offending has had a very considerable impact on their lives and has caused them a great deal of physical and emotional pain.

“By coming forward to the police they have showed a great deal of courage.

“I would like to thank them and all the other witnesses in this case for their patience and understanding in what has been a very lengthy investigation.”

DC Stringfellow added: “I am relieved for them that Wright has now been punished for what he did and I hope that these sentences allow them some degree of closure.

“I also hope that this case serves as an example to other victims of historic sexual abuse. No matter how long ago it happened we want to know about it.

You will be taken seriously, – we will investigate thoroughly and we will do our utmost to get justice for you.”