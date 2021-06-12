Ten fire engines tackle blaze at wood recycling centre in Elkesly
Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a building in Elkesly which locals say is a wood recycling centre.
Ten fire engines are currently at the scene of the large building fire – the fire service are warning householders to keep doors and windows closed.
They are using a water carrier to help douse the flames.
It is unclear so far how the fire has broken out.
Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service are being assisted by South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, a Nottinghamshire Police drone, and Western Power Distribution.
They tweeted: “10 Fire engines, 1 Arial ladder platform, 1 Command support vehicle, and 1 Water bowser continue to tackle the fire in #Elkesley.
“Please avoid the area and local residents affected by the smoke to close their doors and windows.”