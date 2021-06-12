Ten fire engines tackle blaze at wood recycling centre in Elkesly

Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a building in Elkesly which locals say is a wood recycling centre.

By Ben McVay
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 10:46 am
Thick black smoke at a wood recycling centre in Elkesly - the scene of the fire

Ten fire engines are currently at the scene of the large building fire – the fire service are warning householders to keep doors and windows closed.

They are using a water carrier to help douse the flames.

It is unclear so far how the fire has broken out.

The scene of the fire at wood recycling centre in Elkesly

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service are being assisted by South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, a Nottinghamshire Police drone, and Western Power Distribution.

They tweeted: “10 Fire engines, 1 Arial ladder platform, 1 Command support vehicle, and 1 Water bowser continue to tackle the fire in #Elkesley.

“Please avoid the area and local residents affected by the smoke to close their doors and windows.”