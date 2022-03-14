They said, after a quick stop for food, it was ‘off to Pinxton following an RTC on the M1 whereby the occupants had legged it’.

The team posted: “The rural crime tream drone was deployed and after spotting a few heat signatures, which we first thought were sheep and then identified as human our colleagues with their K9 partners herded the driver and passenger towards officers from the roads policing department who detained both. Teamwork at its finest.”