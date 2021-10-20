Burglars seen filling wheelie bin with haul after Mansfield raid

Police said two men were seen breaking into an unoccupied property on Bowling Street, Mansfield, yesterday, October 19 – and filling a wheelie bin with items from the raid.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were quickly on scene and a suspect was located in nearby Ratcliffe Gate.

A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and in connection with a theft from a shop on Jubilee Way South, Oak Tree, Mansfield, on October 13.

The men allegedly filled a wheelie bin with their loot.

After he was taken to custody, a search of a nearby address was carried out and a second suspect, aged 41, also arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The arrests come as Nottinghamshire Police said burglaries in Mansfield have fallen to a record low.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Morgan, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This report is of a brazen, opportunist attempt to take items from a property while no-one was inside.

“Any reports we receive where a burglary is in progress will always elicit a swift police response.

“Thanks to local information, electrical items were able to be recovered and two suspects were brought to custody to be questioned.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 375 of October 19, 2021.