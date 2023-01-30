Jane Silvester, of Edward Street, Kirkby, was the food business operator of Poole’s Plaice, on The Twitchell, Sutton in 2021, and also at the time of the offences.

Ashfield Council’s environmental health team visited the premises after receiving complaints of unhygienic practices at the fish and chip shop on May 13, 2021.

Several serious food safety violations were found during the visit including a lack of food safety management system, food past its use-by date, food stored at the wrong temperature, and a mouse infestation.

Mouse droppings found in the kitchen at what was then Poole's Plaice in Sutton in 2021

Mouse droppings were found throughout the premises and on shelves, on napkins, underneath preparation tables, inside containers holding cutlery and food equipment, next to food items, and above work surfaces.

Various mouse traps were found throughout the premises and a dead mouse was found trapped in a wall, indicating Silvester was aware of the problem.

The conditions found posed an imminent risk to public health and Silvester agreed to an immediate voluntary closure of the premises.

The case was initially set for a hearing at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on June 30, 2022, but Silvester failed to attend and a warrant for her arrest was issued.

Mouse droppings were found throughout the shop when it was inspected back in 2021

She was duly arrested and on January 24, the case was heard at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, where she was convicted of five food hygiene offences.

Silvester was fined a total of £960, ordered to pay a surcharge of £96 and £1,000 costs and prohibited from participating in the management of a food business.

The business formally known as Poole’s Plaice, is now being operated under a new name and has new food business operators – Twitchell Chippy was given a four-out-of-five good food hygiene rating in its latest assessment.

The former Poole's Plaice, in Sutton.

Coun John Wilmott, council executive lead member for licensing, environmental health and regulatory services, said: “The conditions found at the former Poole’s Plaice were atrocious and posed a real danger to public health.

"This is a fantastic example of the invaluable work environmental health teams carry out every day.