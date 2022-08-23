Bungling burglar caught after leaving his prescription drugs close to the scene in Ollerton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle Godber broke into a home on Chestnut Road, Ollerton, while the occupants were asleep upstairs and stole a laptop, record player and cash.

However, Godber left a plastic bag containing tablets prescribed to him in the back garden of a home nearby.

He was caught on CCTV entering the garden on the night the burglary was reported, in the early hours of November 15, 2021.

Chestnut Drive, Ollerton.

The homeowner informed police about the bag and its contents, which allowed officers to trace Godber.

Godber, aged 29, of Poplar Close, Hackney, London, admitted burglary with intent to steal.

At Nottingham Crown Court, he was given a 12-month community order with a rehabilitation requirement.