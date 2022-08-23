Bungling burglar caught after leaving his prescription drugs close to the scene in Ollerton
A burglar has appeared in court – after being caught when he left his prescription drugs close to the scene.
Kyle Godber broke into a home on Chestnut Road, Ollerton, while the occupants were asleep upstairs and stole a laptop, record player and cash.
However, Godber left a plastic bag containing tablets prescribed to him in the back garden of a home nearby.
He was caught on CCTV entering the garden on the night the burglary was reported, in the early hours of November 15, 2021.
Most Popular
-
1
Man dies after car crashed into a house in Rainworth
-
2
Council kicks antisocial reprobates out of properties on blighted Ashfield street
-
3
Disc Golf course installed at Mansfield park
-
4
Sutton drug supplier jailed over conspiracy with Shirebrook cocaine kingpin
-
5
Mansfield's Four Seasons shopping centre has a new owner
The homeowner informed police about the bag and its contents, which allowed officers to trace Godber.
Godber, aged 29, of Poplar Close, Hackney, London, admitted burglary with intent to steal.
At Nottingham Crown Court, he was given a 12-month community order with a rehabilitation requirement.
Detective Constable Andrew Brownless, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force takes all reports of burglary seriously and is committed to both preventing burglaries and pursuing burglars who blight our communities.”