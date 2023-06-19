News you can trust since 1952
Brinsley man in court on weapon possession and drugs charges

A man has appeared in court after police were called to reports of a suspected firearm being discharged.
By John Smith
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:44 BST- 1 min read

Officers attended Cherry Tree Close, Brinsley, on Thursday, June 15, at about 8.45am, after a member of the public reported hearing a gunshot.

A search of the area took place and officers quickly located a suspect close to the River Erewash with support from the force’s dog section.

Samuel Kelham, aged 34, of Cherry Tree Close, was arrested and has since appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a firearm during a five-year period following a suspended sentence, possession of cocaine and possession of firearm ammunition during a five-year period following a suspended sentence.

Officers were called to an incident in Cherry Tree Close in Brinsley. Photo; GoogleOfficers were called to an incident in Cherry Tree Close in Brinsley. Photo; Google
Officers were called to an incident in Cherry Tree Close in Brinsley. Photo; Google
HIs case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court on July 14 and Kelham was remanded in custody.

Detective Sergeant Charlotte Henson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers responded quickly to this incident, as we always do whenever there is a report of a suspected firearm being involved.

"If anyone has any further information which could help with our inquiries, or if you were in the Cherry Tree Close area around this time, please get in touch.”

Insp Mike Ebbins, the force’s Brinsley area neighbourhood policing inspector, said: “I understand the incident may have caused some concern within the community, so I hope our robust response provides some reassurance.

“If anyone has any further concerns I would urge them to speak to an officer.

“I would also like to reassure people that this was an isolated incident and not linked to the disturbance at Brinsley Recreation Ground last week.”