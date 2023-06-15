The firm, which launched just more than two years ago during the coronavirus pandemic, has reached a huge milestone in being awarded accreditation from Alcumus SafeContractor for excellence in health and safety in the workplace.

Alcumus SafeContractor is a leading accreditation scheme which recognises extremely rigorous standards in health and safety management amongst contractors. It is used by thousands of organisations in the UK including SMEs and FTSE 100 companies.

Based on Meadowbank Way, Eastwood, and currently employing 13 local people, East Midland Vending provides daily refreshment services to MicroMarkets and Vending in the workplace.

Malcolm Green, East Midlands Vending technical manager, and service technician Tom Noble.

The company’s application for safe contractor accreditation was a natural direction, with their huge emphasis on Health and safety in the workplace.

The accreditation will enhance East Midlands Vending’s ability to win new contracts, as it will be viewed positively by both insurers and suppliers who support the business.

Nicola Hill, East Midlands Vending managing director, said “As part of our ethos, we provide excellent levels of service and standards on all our customer sites every day, this accreditation gives affirmation of our commitment while introducing some new practices as well.”

