Top safety accreditation for Eastwood-based East Midlands Vending

Eastwood business East Midlands Vending is going from strength to strength.
By Liv D'AngeloContributor
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:08 BST- 1 min read

The firm, which launched just more than two years ago during the coronavirus pandemic, has reached a huge milestone in being awarded accreditation from Alcumus SafeContractor for excellence in health and safety in the workplace.

Alcumus SafeContractor is a leading accreditation scheme which recognises extremely rigorous standards in health and safety management amongst contractors. It is used by thousands of organisations in the UK including SMEs and FTSE 100 companies.

Based on Meadowbank Way, Eastwood, and currently employing 13 local people, East Midland Vending provides daily refreshment services to MicroMarkets and Vending in the workplace.

Malcolm Green, East Midlands Vending technical manager, and service technician Tom Noble.Malcolm Green, East Midlands Vending technical manager, and service technician Tom Noble.
Malcolm Green, East Midlands Vending technical manager, and service technician Tom Noble.
The company’s application for safe contractor accreditation was a natural direction, with their huge emphasis on Health and safety in the workplace.

The accreditation will enhance East Midlands Vending’s ability to win new contracts, as it will be viewed positively by both insurers and suppliers who support the business.

Nicola Hill, East Midlands Vending managing director, said “As part of our ethos, we provide excellent levels of service and standards on all our customer sites every day, this accreditation gives affirmation of our commitment while introducing some new practices as well.”

Gemma Archibald, Alcumus Supply Chain Division divisional chief executive officer, said: “Major organisations simply cannot afford to run the risk of employing contractors who are not able to prove they have sound health and safety policies in place.

“More companies need to understand the importance of adopting good risk management in the way that East Midlands Vending has done.”

