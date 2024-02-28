Boughton driver's erratic behaviour on cannabis attracted police attention
Officers were conducting checks on Manvers View, on September 13, last year, when they noticed Jack Somerfield's car was insured to a woman, said prosecutor Alexis Mercer.
The 20-year-old told them he bought it a few days ago but he only had a provisional licence and carried no "L" plates.
But he suddenly became erratic, tried to run off and threw his keys and phones at his passenger.
This led the police to check him for drugs and a test revealed he had 5.5 microgrammes of cannabis in his bloodstream.
Somerfield, who has no previous convictions, told magistrates he was going through a bad patch at the time, having split up with his girlfriend and losing his job.
"I have since passed my test and do hold a full driver licence now," he said. "I have been trying to sort things out.
"I am not denying it. I am currently sofa-surfing and looking for work."
Somerfield, of Bramble Close, Boughton, admitted drug-driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.
The presiding magistrate told him: "The reason they arrested you was your behaviour. If that's the impact (taking cannabis) has when you're talking to police officers you can't be sure how it will affect your driving.
"You only have to sit in this court with us for a while to see the devastating impact driving while under the influence has."
Somerfield was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 12 months.