Boozy Mansfield woman lashed out at neighbour after ‘disapproving look’

A boozed-up Mansfield woman who assaulted her neighbour after receiving "a look of disapproval" also lashed out at police officers when she was arrested, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 19th Dec 2023, 13:33 GMT
Chelsea Goodman's neighbour went outside after hearing shouting and car doors slamming on Corporation Street, at 8.30pm, on November 25, said prosecutor Catharine Wilson.

When Goodman spotted the woman she shouted: "You rang social services on me."

She had no chance to reply before Goodman slapped her in the face and the police were called.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
She was aggressive and swearing when officers arrived and began kicking out when they tried to handcuff her.

As she was being escorted from the flat she kicked a female officer in the left leg. And she assaulted a male officer as she was placed in the police vehicle.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said the 23-year-old is of previous good character and has a history of mental health issues for which she is taking "significant medication."

On the day, she consumed a lot of alcohol at a relative's wake and argued with her partner, he said. She became angry with her neighbour because “she felt she gave her a look of disapproval.”

Mr Hogarth said Goodman had earlier injured her hand by striking her partner’s car and when the handcuffs were applied she reacted to the pain by kicking out.

She lost her job as a result of the arrest, he added.

Goodman, of Corporation Street, admitted assault, and two assaults on emergency workers, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

She received a 12-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days. She was fined £120, with £250 compensation to her victims.