Boozy Mansfield teen caught hurling cop’s body camera out of hostel window

Aidan Howard was drunk when he found the camera outside his room following a disturbance at the hostel, on July 23, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

"He stupidly picked it up and took it to his room," said Ian Pridham, mitigating.

"Rather than rectify matters he decided to dispose of it by simply throwing it out of his window.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

"It was found in the car park below his window. He had been drinking because it was the day before his birthday and he was very drunk."

The court heard Howard is doing "reasonably well" on a post-sentence supervision order following his release from prison, with three unacceptable absences out of 13 planned meetings.

A probation officer told the court there were issues relating to his compliance and "at times he tends to let his temper get the better of him."

Mr Pridham said Howard suffers from mental health issues, including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Howard, aged 19, of Commercial Way, Mansfield, admitted criminal damage, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.