News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest

Boozer who armed himself with knife in Mansfield ordered to tackle his drinking

A boozer who armed himself with a kitchen knife during a domestic incident in Mansfield has been ordered to tackle his drinking or face the consequences, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read

Police were called to reports of a domestic incident on May 24 when the complainant warned them Corey Hutchinson had taken a kitchen knife from the block.

Prosecutor Freddie Sail said: "He was seen dropping something between two rubbish bins and leant on the top of the bins before walking away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"An officer found a black-handled kitchen knife with a six-inch blade. My understanding is he remains on police bail for the domestic incident.

Mansfield Magistrates CourtMansfield Magistrates Court
Mansfield Magistrates Court
Most Popular

"He said he was a little drunk at the time of the incident,” Mr Sail added. “No serious alarm or distress was caused."

The court heard Hutchinson has two previous convictions for unrelated offences dating back to May 2022 and March 2023.

Neil Taylor, mitigating, said the 20-year-old has been working with the crisis team and is keen to obtain help for his alcohol use.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He has been medicated and is now receiving treatment," he added.

Hutchinson, formerly of Sandown Road, Mansfield, and now of Limetree Rise, Ilkeston, admitted possession of a blade in a public place when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He received a 12 week prison term, suspended for 12 months, with a six-month alcohol treatment programme and 15 rehabilitation days.

He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £154 statutory surcharge. The knife was forfeited and confiscated.

Read More
Mansfield child porn teacher back in court for breaching sex offender order