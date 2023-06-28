Boozer who armed himself with knife in Mansfield ordered to tackle his drinking

Police were called to reports of a domestic incident on May 24 when the complainant warned them Corey Hutchinson had taken a kitchen knife from the block.

Prosecutor Freddie Sail said: "He was seen dropping something between two rubbish bins and leant on the top of the bins before walking away.

"An officer found a black-handled kitchen knife with a six-inch blade. My understanding is he remains on police bail for the domestic incident.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

"He said he was a little drunk at the time of the incident,” Mr Sail added. “No serious alarm or distress was caused."

The court heard Hutchinson has two previous convictions for unrelated offences dating back to May 2022 and March 2023.

Neil Taylor, mitigating, said the 20-year-old has been working with the crisis team and is keen to obtain help for his alcohol use.

"He has been medicated and is now receiving treatment," he added.

Hutchinson, formerly of Sandown Road, Mansfield, and now of Limetree Rise, Ilkeston, admitted possession of a blade in a public place when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He received a 12 week prison term, suspended for 12 months, with a six-month alcohol treatment programme and 15 rehabilitation days.