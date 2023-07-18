Boozer quarrelled with Mansfield bouncers and threatened police officers

Jake Leake was ejected from a night club on Clumber Street on June 25, at 3.30am, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said police found him acting in a drunken state after it was said he threw a punch into the chest of a doorman.

He was “abusive and difficult” while in the cage in the police vehicle where he made various threats against the officers.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court, on Rosemary Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Mansfield Chad/nationalworld.com)

A further charge was considered and then dismissed, said Mr Pietryka.

The court heard Leake received a community order for one previous conviction in January 2021.

Leake admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour.

The 23-year-old, of Staverton Road, Nottingham,, who represented himself, accepted everything that was said and agreed the drink made him behave in that way.

