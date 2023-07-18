Boozer quarrelled with Mansfield bouncers and threatened police officers
Jake Leake was ejected from a night club on Clumber Street on June 25, at 3.30am, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.
Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said police found him acting in a drunken state after it was said he threw a punch into the chest of a doorman.
He was “abusive and difficult” while in the cage in the police vehicle where he made various threats against the officers.
A further charge was considered and then dismissed, said Mr Pietryka.
The court heard Leake received a community order for one previous conviction in January 2021.
Leake admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour.
The 23-year-old, of Staverton Road, Nottingham,, who represented himself, accepted everything that was said and agreed the drink made him behave in that way.
He was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 surcharge and £85 costs.