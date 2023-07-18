News you can trust since 1952
Boozer quarrelled with Mansfield bouncers and threatened police officers

A boozer who quarrelled with bouncers in Mansfield before hurling threats at police officers has been handed a £141 court bill.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 13:49 BST

Jake Leake was ejected from a night club on Clumber Street on June 25, at 3.30am, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said police found him acting in a drunken state after it was said he threw a punch into the chest of a doorman.

He was “abusive and difficult” while in the cage in the police vehicle where he made various threats against the officers.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court, on Rosemary Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Mansfield Chad/nationalworld.com)Mansfield Magistrates' Court, on Rosemary Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Mansfield Chad/nationalworld.com)
A further charge was considered and then dismissed, said Mr Pietryka.

The court heard Leake received a community order for one previous conviction in January 2021.

Leake admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour.

The 23-year-old, of Staverton Road, Nottingham,, who represented himself, accepted everything that was said and agreed the drink made him behave in that way.

He was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 surcharge and £85 costs.