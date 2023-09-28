News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

Boozed-up Sutton woman kicked police officer in head and ripped out her earring

A Sutton woman who ripped out a police officer's earring when she kicked her in the head was upset at seeing her pal arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Akelia Caunt was told to move away after opening the door of the police vehicle where her friend was placed, on August 31, said prosecutor Alexis Mercer.

After swearing and shouting: "Why are you taking my mate you f******* d*******?" she was arrested on Sutton Road, Mansfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While she was face down on the ground and being handcuffed, she slipped her hand loose and kicked out wildly, leaving the WPC dazed and bleeding.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Most Popular

When she was interviewed Caunt said she was annoyed because the handcuffs were too tight.

"She can't really remember what happened and wasn't in full control of what she was doing," said Ms Mercer.

Read More
Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates C...

Simon King, mitigating, said Caunt, who has no previous convictions, is "deeply ashamed and embarrassed."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said she recently split from her partner after suffering domestic violence and “had quite a lot to drink” with workmates.

"She says she is not a violent person and respects and looks up to the police and paradoxically they are helping her with regard to the domestic violence.

"She thinks it was the stress of the situation she was in at the time."

She has written a letter of apology to the officer, added Mr King.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Caunt, aged 21, of Alfreton Road, Sutton, admitted assaulting an emergency worker when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

She was fined £615 and ordered to pay compensation of £100 with a £246 surcharge and £85 costs.