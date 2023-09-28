Boozed-up Sutton woman kicked police officer in head and ripped out her earring

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Akelia Caunt was told to move away after opening the door of the police vehicle where her friend was placed, on August 31, said prosecutor Alexis Mercer.

After swearing and shouting: "Why are you taking my mate you f******* d*******?" she was arrested on Sutton Road, Mansfield.

While she was face down on the ground and being handcuffed, she slipped her hand loose and kicked out wildly, leaving the WPC dazed and bleeding.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

When she was interviewed Caunt said she was annoyed because the handcuffs were too tight.

"She can't really remember what happened and wasn't in full control of what she was doing," said Ms Mercer.

Simon King, mitigating, said Caunt, who has no previous convictions, is "deeply ashamed and embarrassed."

He said she recently split from her partner after suffering domestic violence and “had quite a lot to drink” with workmates.

"She says she is not a violent person and respects and looks up to the police and paradoxically they are helping her with regard to the domestic violence.

"She thinks it was the stress of the situation she was in at the time."

She has written a letter of apology to the officer, added Mr King.

Caunt, aged 21, of Alfreton Road, Sutton, admitted assaulting an emergency worker when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.