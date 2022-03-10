Boozed-up Selston man attacked his brother's front door with a shovel

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Shaun Delaney began kicking the door on Holland Crescent, Selston, on February 19, at about 10am, before fetching the shovel from his car and smashing door panels and his brother's front window.

Freddie Sail, prosecuting, said Delaney's brother was ‘frightened he would gain access’ and called the police, adding ‘he accepted that they don’t get on’.

When police officers arrived, just before 11am, they were told that Delaney, aged 46, had been drinking and went to wait for him at his mother's address.

When officers spotted his silver Peugeot, they followed him to Rawson Street in the village, where he failed a roadside breath test.

A later breath test revealed he had 93 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

The court heard he has five previous convictions for 10 offences, including drink-driving in 2003 and in 2014, when he was also convicted of driving without due care and attention and failing to stop.

Disqualification

Delaney, of Gill Street, Selston, admitted criminal damage and drink-driving.

Amy Godson, mitigating, said the self-employed builder had made arrangements for a labourer to drive him to work after the inevitable disqualification.

She said: “There is no dispute about the facts.

“There is a significant amount of history in relation to the brothers.”

She said that Delaney was considering making a separate complaint to the police, but declined to make a statement because of his mental health.

Ms Godson said: “As a result, he has been drinking heavily and alcohol has become a significant issue.”

She said Delaney had tried to get help about his mental health, but was told that he must address his drinking first.

He was given a 12-month community order, with eight rehabilitation days and 90 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £250 compensation, a £95 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned from driving for 40 months.