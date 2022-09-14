Boozed-up Newstead man kicked £700 dent into car while aiming for a kebab
A Newstead man who kicked a £700 dent in a parked car claimed he had been trying to kick a kebab and missed, a court heard.
Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Leeie Duffield was captured on CCTV as he booted the Nissan Qashqai in Mansfield, on April 16, at about 2.50pm.
Nicole Baughan, prosecuting, said the 25-year-old has a number of previous convictions and was last before the courts in April 2021 for dissimilar matters.
Duffield, now of Chapel Terrace, Newstead, admitted criminal damage.
Rachel Gowans, mitigating, said Duffield was homeless at the time and had difficulties obtaining benefits.
“His friends rallied around and took him out,” she said.
“He hadn't drunk alcohol for some time. He went to buy a kebab and tried to kick it.
“He said he was sorry and offered to pay for the damage. There has been nothing similar on his record for five-and-a-half years.”
He was ordered to pay £700 compensation.