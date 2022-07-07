CCTV captured Gemma Marriott as she pulled up in her red Mini near her home on Ladybrook Lane and fell back into the footwell while trying to get out, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Emma Gilberthorpe, prosecuting, said Marriott climbed over a wall and fell into a neighbour's garden before the occupants came out and tried to help her, on June 3, at about 10.30pm.

An ambulance was called after she suffered a panic attack, and when police checked the CCTV footage they saw she had been driving.

A breath test revealed she had 120 micrograms of alco,hol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

When Marriott, aged 39, was taken to the police station she tried to self-harm by tying her own hair and clothing around her neck.

A female detention officer attempted to help her, but Marriott grabbed her by the hair, as if to butt her and shouted: “I will kill your children.”

Mrs Gilberthorpe told the court Marriott ‘used to be an alcoholic’, but now does not drink more than four cans maximum, twice a week.

This was her first time out since February and she drank eight pints, the court heard.

When she was questioned about the attack, she broke down, became ‘extremely upset’ and said she wanted to apologise

Marriott admitted assaulting a police officer and drink-driving.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Marriott, who has no previous convictions, had endured traumatic incidents in the last few years and received ‘bad news’ when she was in the pub.

He said: “She drank too much. She doesn't really remember what happened. Fortunately for her, her driving didn’t result in anything else happening.”

Mr Hogarth said she is the sole carer of five children and has a relevant mental disorder.