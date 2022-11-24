News you can trust since 1952
Boozed-up Mansfield chippie manager accidentally slashed boyfriend with a knife

A Mansfield chip shop manager accidentally slashed her ex-boyfriend with a knife during a drunken argument.

By Tim Cunningham
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 10:26am

Julie Hunter “couldn't really remember what happened” during the altercation at her home on September 5, Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard.

Annelli Pritchard, prosecuting, said: “There was an argument. She armed herself with a knife, stabbed a door and then injured him.

“It was a relatively superficially slash.”

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

She said both parties were “significantly intoxicated”.

Hunter, of Eyam Close, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm.

Her counsel said 43-year-old Hunter called an ambulance as soon as she saw blood.

“They had been out separately,” she said. “Given the reckless nature of the allegations, I suggest this falls into the lowest category of harm.”

The court heard Hunter’s partner has moved out and she has no intention of continuing the relationship.

Hunter was given a 12-month community order with 140 hours’ unpaid work and up to 10 rehabilitation activity days and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.