Boozed-up man who groped woman in Sutton fitted with tag to kerb his drinking
A boozed-up man who groped a woman in Sutton has been fitted with an alcohol-monitoring tag.
Lyndon Charman repeatedly called his victim “gorgeous” while spilling beer on the floor, but she initially took it as “harmless banter”, on September 17, last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.
However, Freddie Sail, prosecuting, said she became frustrated because he kept coming back and she was left “completely shocked” when he slapped her bottom.
As she turned around he placed both his hands on her breasts and shouted he would “show her a good time” and “he would be quick”.
In a statement, his victim said she was left speechless and unable to comprehend his “abhorrent” behaviour.
She said: “At no point did I give him any indication I was accepting or tolerating his behaviour.”
Charman, of West End Road, Southampton, admitted two counts of sexual assault.
Charman, now aged 20, told police he had mixed alcohol with the antidepressant Sertraline and “it was all a blur”. He said he was ashamed and wanted to write a letter of apology.
Chris Perry, mitigating, said alcohol combined with medication meant “he couldn't read the social cues that were being thrown by his victim".
He said it was “quite apparent he has had poor mental health for a number of years” and added “drinking is definitely a trigger for what happened”.
Charman was given a three-year community order with a 44-day sex offences programme, 55 rehabilitation days, and an alcohol-monitoring abstinence order for 120 days.
He was placed on the sex offenders register for five years and ordered to pay £300 compensation.