Boozed-up grandmother lashed out at bar staff in Mansfield pub

Julia Nash grappled with a female bar manager and punched her in the face after seeing the woman pick up her mobile phone and answer it "in error," at the Green Dragon, on Leeming Street, on March 2.

When the 39-year-old was asked to leave the premises with her friends, she refused and attempted to headbutt a male member of staff, said prosecutor Kate Harrison.

When another barman followed her out to shut the door and said he would call the police, Nash turned and punched him in the face.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Green Dragon, on Leeming Street, Mansfield.

But only the bar manager sustained a minor injury to her lip, said Ms Harrison.

The court heard Nash has four previous convictions for offences against the person, which date back to 2001. She was last in trouble in July 2021, when she received a community order for a charge of battery.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, conceded Nash has "quite a lengthy record," but said she had been a victim of domestic violence in the past, which led to a drinking problem and an addiction to crack cocaine.

She conquered her drug problem and has been clean since Boxing Day 2020, he said.

Mr Hogarth said Nash suffered a miscarriage in January and was on medication for her mental health at the time of the offences.

"She hadn't drunk significantly for eight or nine years," he said. "She had too much to drink. Her memory is fragmented about what occurred.

"She formed the view that her phone was being stolen. She didn't realise the other two people were bar staff."

Nash, of Russell Street, Sutton, admitted common assault and two counts of assault by beating, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

She received a 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation days. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £75 compensation to the bar manager and £50 to each of the barmen. No costs were awarded.