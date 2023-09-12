Watch more videos on Shots!

Officers spotted Jason Pride driving a Vauxhall Corsa erratically on London Road, Retford, in the early hours of April 29, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Nicole Baugham, prosecuting, said police followed him but, when they signalled for him to pull him over, he sped away.

He reached speeds of 81 miles per hour in a 30mph zone and travelled on the wrong side of the road before crashing into a bollard on a roundabout.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

He was found in the driver's seat and a breath test revealed he had 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Pride, aged 22, of Newlands Avenue, Boughton, admitted dangerous driving and drink-driving.

His solicitor said Pride entered a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity and is entitled to full credit.

The solicitor said: “He is medicated for depression and has been struggling with his mental health. He has sought assistance from his GP. The state he was in at the time led him to make poor decisions."

The court heard one of the pursuing officers said in her statement that the risk to other road users was “low”.

Sentencing was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court on October 10 and a pre-sentence probation report was ordered.