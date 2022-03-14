Watch as young BMW driver leads Derbyshire's traffic police on 130mph chase along M1 near Mansfield

Officers from Derbyshire Police’s roads policing unit were called into action after receiving an alert for a young wanted criminal travelling along the M1 in a 3 Series BMW.

Traffic officer Sergeant Scott Riley, who is positioned on an observation ramp at Junction 29 northbound at Doe Lea, near Mansfield, spots the car and immediately follows in an unmarked police vehicle.

Joined by another unmarked car, he pursues the BMW along the motorway, as will be shown when the latest episode of Traffic Cops airs tonight, Monday, March 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presented by Jamie Theakston, Traffic Cops has been billed by Channel Five as ‘Britain’s longest running and most watched police show’

Sgt Riley says: “So the tactics we’re going to use, we’re both in unmarked cars which is quite handy, Dan is going to show himself out and put a police ‘follow me’ on.”

As other units rush to support the pursuing officers, the BMW driver – who remains seemingly unaware of the unmarked police cars behind – begins to increase his speed and eventually reaches speeds of 130mph.

But, with sneak peek footage ending mid-pursuit, fans of the long-running police show will have to tune in tonight to see how it all ends for the 20-year-old driver and his passengers, one of whom is later revealed to be just 17.

Traffic Cops continues weekly on Mondays at 8pm on Channel 5.

The full episode, as well as previous episodes, will also be available for catch-up on My5.