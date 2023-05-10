Blood-spattered Mansfield man took knife to ex-partner’s home in the early hours

Conner Hynes began banging on her door,on October 25, at 3am , and shouted at her while holding a three-inch blade in his hand, Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard.

In a separate incident, Hynes was told to leave his family’s home in Clipstone, after falling out with them, on August 22, at 6am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later the same day, his grandfather discovered dents in the roof of his Mokka Elite and CCTV showed Ball hurling bricks “with a lot of force” that bounced off the vehicle.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Hynes, of Walnut Tree Crescent, Forest Town, admitted possessing a knife in a public place and criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess Skelton, mitigating, said: “He was going through a difficult time. He knows the way he acted was not appropriate and regrets it. He had been self-harming. He knows he shouldn’t have had the knife out in public.

“He had fallen out with his family and was homeless at the time. He hadn’t slept for a week. He had stopped taking attention deficit hyperactivity disorder medication. He now works full time in a window and doors factory.”

Sentencing, district judge Leo Pyle told Hynes: “You were asked to go home on both occasions. Be aware, if you breach this order you will go to prison, no ifs – no buts.

“Your ex-partner is not your property, she is free to do whatever she wants. The reality for you is it is over. Every weapon carried on the streets represents a danger to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You effectively vandalised your grandfather’s car in fit of pique. Your family said you don’t know when to stop. It’s immature behaviour.”

He handed Hynes a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, with 70 hours of unpaid work, and also ordered him to pay £450 compensation, a £187 surcharge and £85 costs.