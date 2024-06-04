Blidworth woman vandalised neighbour's car because it was repeatedly parked outside
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mandy Town sprayed paint over the windscreen of a Kia Rio, parked on Carlton Street, Mansfield, on the night of August 25 last year, prosecutors said.
CCTV showed her denting the bonnet with a brick and scratching the driver's door.
Police cautioned her on condition she paid the £900 repair bill, but Town, aged 51, only paid £150 and was brought to court.
Mark Stocks, mitigating, said: "It's an unfortunate incident. She had repeatedly asked the owner not to park outside her address.
"It's not an excuse. She was nursing her mother through a terminal illness at the time.
"It's highly likely she wasn't thinking straight and reacted disproportionately.”
Town, of Rookwood Close, Blidworth, admitted criminal damage when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
She was ordered to pay £750 compensation with £85 court costs.