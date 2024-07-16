Blidworth man refused breath test and argued himself into £1,800 court bill
Ryan Leivers was speeding when he overtook another vehicle and drove "erratically" while negotiating on a roundabout in Lowdham at 10.55pm on June 25, said prosecutor Declan Austin.
He smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet when he was stopped and claimed he only had two pints.
When he was asked to provide a specimen he said "no", and continued to refuse while arguing he had done nothing wrong.
The court heard he has three previous convictions for four offences and received a four month sentence, suspended for 15 months, for possessing class B drugs in 2018.
His solicitor said Leivers accepted there was no reasonable excuse for the refusal, but added that police followed him for five miles and “there was no swerving or veering over the white line”.
"He knows that stretch of road very well and was steering around potholes when going around the roundabout,” he said.
As far as Leivers was concerned his driving was perfectly normal and he persisted in asking for an explanation.
"I think its fair to say he and the officer got off on the wrong foot,” he added. “The cooperation fell away at that point.”
Leivers, aged 37, of Forest Folk Drive, Blidworth, admitted failing to provide a specimen when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court.
He was fined £1,220 with £85 costs and a £488 surcharge.
He was disqualified for 17 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban.