Blidworth man could not explain why he drove while FOUR times drink-drive limit
A Blidworth man who was nearly four times the drink-drive limit could not explain why he got behind the wheel of his car while still waiting to sit his driving test, a court has heard.
Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Lee Huthwaite was pulled over by an off-duty police officer for driving his Renault erratically in Mansfield, on the night of July 17.
Nicole Baughan, prosecuting, said Huthwaite drove off, but was stopped a short distance away and a test later revealed he had 114 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.
Checks showed he only had a provisional driving licence and was uninsured.
The court heard Huthwaite has a previous conviction for drink-driving from 2017, when he was banned for 20 months.
Huthwaite, of Swan Close, Blidworth, admitted driving with excess alcohol, and without a licence or insurance.
Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Huthwaite, who suffers from mental health issues, had attended the funeral of a friend in Nottingham that day and taken a taxi home.
However, he made the stupid decision to take his car out later on, while still waiting to sit his driving test.
Mr Hogarth said: “He said he wasn’t thinking straight.
“He regrets his actions and wishes he could turn the clock back.”
The court heard he has since stopped drinking and is working with a substance misuse charity.
Hutwhwaite was given a 12-month community order with a three-month curfew and 20 rehabilitation days. He was banned from driving for four years.