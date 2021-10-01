Nottinghamshire Police initially said two officers were hurt as they struggled to detain a violent suspect after being called to a disturbance on Dale Lane, Blidworth, on Thursday, September 9, shortly before 2am.

Witnesses reported a man making threats in the street and acting aggressively towards passers-by.

As the man was confronted by officers he fled, leading to a chase.

Dale Lane, Blidworth.

In the ensuing struggle, one officer sustained a scratch to his neck and another received an injury to his hand.

Gavin Smith, 33, of Thorney Abbey Road, Blidworth, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He admitted common assault of an emergency worker and using threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

Smith was fined £200 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

He must also pay a £34 surcharge and £85 court costs.