Officers saw Benjamin Moss driving a van that looked “out of place for that time of night” on Dale Lane, Blidworth, on April 22, at 12.45am, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Nicole Baughan, prosecuting, said Moss continued driving for two-and-a-half minutes before pulling over. Checks revealed he was disqualified for two years in June 2022, after totting up too many points.

A breath test showed he had 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Moss, aged 36, of Mansfield Road, admitted drink-driving, without insurance or a licence, and failing to stop.

His solicitor said: "He did a big loop around the estate so he could have a smoke. He was driving between 20mph and 30mph.

“There was no poor driving. It is certainly not the worst offending before this court.”

The court heard Moss’s dad passed away unexpectedly last year, which triggered a “downward spiral” of depression and anxiety and he has not worked since.

He was driving a friend's van home from Kirkby when he was spotted.

The solicitor said: “He has a number of offences on his record, but hasn't been sentenced since 2019. He has started to grow up. His offending has been bad in the past.

“He has no problem with alcohol and he has asked me to pass on his remorse to the court.”