Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard Aislin Key caused £2,700 of damage to the car when it was parked on Dale Lane, Blidworth, on July 23, last year

Teresa Simms, prosecuting, said that, as well as smashing the windscreen, Key, aged 23, also scratched further accusations into the paintwork.

And when her ex-partner confronted her, she shouted: "That's what you f****** get, you cheat. I'm not f****** done."

A friend of the victim intervened before they could physically meet, and police were called after she was seen driving on Dale Road, without insurance.

Ms Simms said Key had “ongoing issues” after they separated and was “struggling to come to terms with the break-up”.

Key, of Kirklington Road, Bilsthorpe, admitted criminal damage and driving without insurance.

Jenny Gerrard, mitigating, said Key, of previous good character, deserved full credit for her early guilty plea and the offence was “totally out of character”.

The incident happened when their “toxic” on-off relationship broke down after four years, she said.

Ms Gerrard said: “Clearly things have been very poor between them. She was working while he was on benefits and they had extreme difficulties.”

She said Key had been “highly emotional” after discovering the affair, even though her ex-partner denied it in his statement.

“The insurance was taken out by her ex-partner but he cancelled it when they split up,” said Ms Gerrard. “She is very remorseful.”

